Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €113.56 ($132.04).

MOR stock opened at €108.80 ($126.51) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €98.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -82.36. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 1 year high of €114.60 ($133.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.62.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

