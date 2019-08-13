Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.76. 4,286,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,182,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

