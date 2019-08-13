Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. 231,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

