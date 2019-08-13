Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,901,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after buying an additional 1,829,102 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,551,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,547,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 348.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,967,000 after buying an additional 980,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,811,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,788,000 after buying an additional 664,452 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,366. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.42.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

