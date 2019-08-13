Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,029 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.26. 107,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,762. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.27.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

