Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,823,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 122.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,487,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,834,000 after acquiring an additional 819,965 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 133.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 910,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after acquiring an additional 521,088 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,032,000 after acquiring an additional 517,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,212,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,801,000 after acquiring an additional 486,584 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.74.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.18. 293,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,526. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

