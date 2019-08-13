Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises about 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $260.00 price objective on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

NYSE:APD traded up $3.93 on Tuesday, hitting $231.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.92. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

