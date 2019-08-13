Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 140.6% during the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 15,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 224,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,157,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 72,965 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $93,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 33.6% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura raised their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $63.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

TJX stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 231,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $57.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

In other news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

