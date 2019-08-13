Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.07. 497,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,222,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their target price on QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.