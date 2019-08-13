Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 128.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 146.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 23.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 15.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, reaching $272.86. 131,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,139. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $283.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.12. The stock has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total transaction of $6,665,359.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,102,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,329,219,161.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,621 shares of company stock valued at $50,148,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

