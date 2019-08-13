Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,165 ($15.22).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 256 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 757 ($9.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,937.92 ($2,532.24). Also, insider Beverly Goulet purchased 5,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,150 ($51,156.41). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,694 shares of company stock worth $4,497,022.

RR stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 752.60 ($9.83). The company had a trading volume of 5,638,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,098.50 ($14.35). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 844.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion and a PE ratio of -5.83.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

