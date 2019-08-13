Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Update

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 606,300 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 732,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.80.

ROG stock traded up $5.97 on Tuesday, hitting $137.42. 7,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,843. Rogers has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,834,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,528,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. ACK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 93.8% during the first quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 203,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,551,000 after acquiring an additional 72,356 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

