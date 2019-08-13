Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.20

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.20 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 4554745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.58 ($0.23).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RKH shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 million and a PE ratio of -11.25.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

