Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Rock Tech Lithium Inc (CVE:RCK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 31500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and a PE ratio of -6.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 41 leases and 283 claim units covering 5,762 hectares of area located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.