Robecosam AG Trims Stock Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Robecosam AG lessened its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.41% of South Jersey Industries worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 221.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 720.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. 7,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $266.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJI. Guggenheim upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

