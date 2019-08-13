Robecosam AG Sells 6,910 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Robecosam AG decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

NYSE SWK traded up $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $138.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $155.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,470.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

