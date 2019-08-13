Robecosam AG Sells 500 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robecosam AG lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.37. 1,975,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $131.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,548 shares of company stock worth $22,910,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

