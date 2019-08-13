Robecosam AG Purchases 19,949 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned about 0.29% of Whirlpool worth $26,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,669. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.38. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $99.40 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

