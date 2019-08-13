Robecosam AG Buys 1,280 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in AON were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,623,000 after acquiring an additional 40,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,905,000 after purchasing an additional 266,133 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AON by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. UBS Group upped their target price on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on AON from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

NYSE:AON traded up $4.56 on Tuesday, hitting $190.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.83. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $198.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $2,104,135.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at $796,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

