Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878,457 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 170,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 12.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 111.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,586,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAD. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. 1,046,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,995. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

