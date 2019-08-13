Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RIO. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price (down from GBX 4,700 ($61.41)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,512.05 ($58.96).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

LON:RIO traded up GBX 67.50 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,108 ($53.68). 1,611,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,658.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 173.14 ($2.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total value of £336.56 ($439.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,025 shares of company stock worth $18,156,922.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.