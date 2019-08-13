Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,831. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.16 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

