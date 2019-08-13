Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) Short Interest Down 46.0% in July

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,700 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the June 30th total of 1,815,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RVLT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Revolution Lighting Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

