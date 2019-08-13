Resource Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resource Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 22.9% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.18. 71,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,739. The company has a market capitalization of $231.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.62. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.