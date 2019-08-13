ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Shares Down 8.9%

ReNeuron Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)’s share price traded down 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReNeuron Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded ReNeuron Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

