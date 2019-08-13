Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $145.70. Remy Cointreau shares last traded at $145.70, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REMYF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Remy Cointreau from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.40.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

