Remme Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Remme has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $305,878.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Kuna, Hotbit, Tidex and IDEX. In the last week, Remme has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.64 or 0.04333111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00046009 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000232 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Remme Profile

REM is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kuna, IDEX, Gate.io, Tidex and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

