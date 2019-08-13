Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Mymetics (NASDAQ:MYMX) Head to Head Comparison

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Regenxbio and Mymetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenxbio -88.57% -15.39% -14.50% Mymetics -425.24% N/A -59.28%

This table compares Regenxbio and Mymetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenxbio $218.51 million 6.34 $99.94 million $2.38 15.81 Mymetics $1.14 million N/A -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Regenxbio has higher revenue and earnings than Mymetics.

Volatility & Risk

Regenxbio has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mymetics has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regenxbio and Mymetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenxbio 1 1 5 0 2.57 Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regenxbio presently has a consensus price target of $88.71, suggesting a potential upside of 135.82%. Given Regenxbio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Regenxbio is more favorable than Mymetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Regenxbio shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Regenxbio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Mymetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regenxbio beats Mymetics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II; RGX-111 for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease; and RGX-501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

