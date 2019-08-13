Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,434,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,724 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,117,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,990,052,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,224,242,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $991,361,000 after buying an additional 38,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,828.48, for a total transaction of $3,223,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,093 shares of company stock valued at $23,535,023. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com stock traded up $30.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,815.49. 40,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,725. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $894.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,917.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

