Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.10

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.10 and last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 404009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REAL. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.25 million and a PE ratio of -437.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

