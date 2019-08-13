Raymond James Analysts Give IMV (NYSE:IMV) a $10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMV from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.19.

IMV stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91. IMV has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IMV by 20.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IMV by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in IMV by 75.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 154,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 66,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in IMV by 6.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,862,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

