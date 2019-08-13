Raymond James Analysts Give IMV (NYSE:IMV) a $10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMV from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.19.
IMV stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91. IMV has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.07.
IMV Company Profile
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.
