Rainy Mountain Royalty (CVE:RMO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp (CVE:RMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

Rainy Mountain Royalty Company Profile (CVE:RMO)

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as platinum group metals. It holds properties, such as Burnswick, Marshall Lake, Max, and Seagull located in Ontario.

