R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Discovery Communications by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discovery Communications by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

In other Discovery Communications news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 35,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,969.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 182,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,862.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 263,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

