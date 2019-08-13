Qitmeer Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Coinnest and CoinBene. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $60,335.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00270128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.01311422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022073 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00095881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Allcoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

