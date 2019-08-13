qiibee (QBX) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One qiibee token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. qiibee has a market capitalization of $938,664.00 and $50,649.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00270233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.40 or 0.01297835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022100 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00095759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000436 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,242,352,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,031,816 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

