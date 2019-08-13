Pundi X NEM Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1.42 million worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00271830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.59 or 0.01330066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022649 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00096604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Token Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,434,893,062 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

