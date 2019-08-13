PumaPay (PMA) Achieves Market Cap of $8.08 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.69 or 0.04471093 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046897 BTC.
- Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001141 BTC.
- Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- Ren (REN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000948 BTC.
- MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.
PumaPay Profile
Buying and Selling PumaPay
PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, CoinBene, Coinall, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
