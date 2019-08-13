Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Given Sell Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBYI. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Puma Biotechnology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $21.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.78.

PBYI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. 18,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,120. The firm has a market cap of $430.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 32.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.11%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $126,895.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,189,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock worth $146,360 in the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,719,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 384,099 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

