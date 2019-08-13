Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,228 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $33,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 20,973 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercadolibre stock traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $632.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -771.51 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $633.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $257.52 and a 12 month high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

BBA Icatu Securities downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $609.00 to $729.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.60.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

