Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,719 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056,333 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.11% of Exelon worth $50,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,984,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $650,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $578,058,000 after purchasing an additional 994,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,962,924 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $399,180,000 after purchasing an additional 255,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exelon by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,034,010 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $302,485,000 after purchasing an additional 774,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. 3,168,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,566,158. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.23.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

