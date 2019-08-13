Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.09% of Diageo worth $94,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Diageo by 12.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $501,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $1,725,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $241,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $164.12. 120,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,733. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $176.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.37. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.111 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

