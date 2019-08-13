Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $74.13 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Square were worth $74,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Square by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 456,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,158. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,126.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 3.31.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

In other Square news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $1,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,132 shares in the company, valued at $32,310,469.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,249 shares of company stock worth $4,269,625 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

