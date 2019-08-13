Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $62.77 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,076 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 25,198 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors worth $62,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NXPI traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,085. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $108.51.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.44.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.