Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $237.57 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,651 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.19% of Honeywell International worth $237,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,566,000 after purchasing an additional 478,988 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after purchasing an additional 544,684 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,586,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,778,000 after purchasing an additional 191,120 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 131.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $4.49 on Tuesday, reaching $169.45. 191,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,035. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.74. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

