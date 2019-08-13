Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.32% of Zoetis worth $172,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 217.9% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,770. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $125.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, CFO Glenn David sold 8,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $837,284.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $260,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,788.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,955 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

