Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 21.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $1,733,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $1,018,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.39. 272,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,763. The stock has a market cap of $306.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.