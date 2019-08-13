PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Trading Down 0.7%

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, 11,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 27,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45.

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

