Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,800 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 1,899,700 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

PRLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 548,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 61.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 470,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179,626 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 173.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 356,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,980 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRLB traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,538. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $93.74 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

