ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $35.99

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.64, but opened at $35.99. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 796,282 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $7,461,000. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 581.8% during the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 145,066 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 138,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

