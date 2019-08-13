ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 117,170 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.72.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.